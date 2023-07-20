Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has deferred the examination for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Main Exam 2023. As per the notification, the Main exam will now be conducted from September 26 to 29, 2023.

Earlier, the Main exam was scheduled to commence from September 23 onwards which is held deferred due to the exam of UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2023 will be held from September 15 to 24, 2023.

A total of 4047 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main examination.

Meanwhile, the registrations for PCS Mains 2023 are underway. Applicants can register on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till July 21. Applicants will be able to make changes to their forms till July 28, 2023.

Steps to apply for UPPSC PCS Main exam 2023

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on the PCS Main exam 2023 application link Key in your login details and submit Fill up the form, upload the documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 254 vacancies. The posts include Sub Registrar, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Assistant Controller legal Measurement (Grade-II), Technical Assistant (Geology), Law Officer, Technical Assistant (Geophysics), Tax Assessment Officer, g. Dy. Superintendent of Police, Superintendent of Jail, District Commandant Home Guards, Excise Inspector and Deputy Jailor.

Selection Process

The competitive examination for the UPPSC PCS 2023 comprises three successive stages viz:- (1) Preliminary Examination (Objective Type & Multiple choice). (2)- Main Examination (Conventional Type, i.e. Written examination). (3)- Viva- Voce (Personality Test).

