The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the admit card for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) July 2023 for the academic year 2023-24. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.atmaaims.com.

The online exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 23 from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The result will be announced on July 28, 2023.

The ATMA Test is being conducted for selection to MBA, PGDM, PGDBA, MCA and other postgraduate management courses and the scores are accepted by about 200 high-ranking institutions across India.

Steps to download ATMA July 2023 admit card

Visit ATMA website atmaaims.com Click on ATMA 2023 admit card link for the July session Key in the PID and Password Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.