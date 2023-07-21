Today, July 21, is the last date to apply for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2023. Candidates can register for the examination on the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC MTS (Tier-I) Computer-Based Exam is scheduled to be held in September. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of tentatively 3954 posts out of which the vacancies under MTS are 2196 while the vacancies for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN are 1758.

Here’s the vacancy details by SSC.

Direct link to SSC MTS notification 2023.

Important Dates

Dates of submission of online application: June 30 to July 21

Last date for receipt of online application: July 21 (11.00 PM)

Last date and time for making online fee payment: July 22 (11.00 PM)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: July 23 (11.00 PM)



Last date for payment through Challan (during bank working hours): July 24

Online form correction window: July 26-28

Date of Computer-Based Exam: September 2023

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit (as on August 1, 2023):

18-25 years for MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue)

18-27 years for Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and few posts of MTS

Upper age limit relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification: Candidates applying for the SSC MTS 2023 examination should be Class 10 or Matric pass or equivalent from a recognised Board. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay Rs 100 (women/ ST/ ST/ PWD/ ESM exempted).

Steps to apply for SSC MTS, Havaldar exam 2023

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Register and login to the one time registration portal Click on ‘Apply’ in ‘Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2023 Fill out the form, upload the documents and pay the fees Download and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to apply for SSC MTS, Havaldar exam 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.