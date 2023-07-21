The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has commenced the online application process of Stage II for the post of SCT Sub Inspector 2022. Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website slprb.ap.gov.in till August 3 upto 5.00 PM.

“The candidate should fill the said online application form compulsorily and they should bring the copy of the said online application form (Stage-II) while coming to attend for the PMT/PET test and submit the same to the authorities concerned,” reads the notification.

Steps to register for AP Police SI Stage 2



Visit the official website slprb.ap.gov.in Go to the Recruitment tab Click on ‘SCT SI STAGE 2 application form link’ Login using Registration Number, SSC Hall Ticket No, Mobile number Proceed with the application process Fill up the form and submit Take a printout for future reference

A total of 57,923 candidates have been declared qualified in the Preliminary exam. The shortlisted applicants will have to appear for the PMT/PET round to be held in 4 locations i.e., at Vishakhapatnam, Eluru, Guntur and Kurnool.

The AP Police SI preliminary written test was held on February 19 at 291 test centres across 13 towns/cities in Andhra Pradesh.

