West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the final result for the post of Sub-Inspector / Lady Sub-Inspector of Police in West Bengal Police 2020. Eligible candidates can download the final result from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The Personality Test was conducted from June 7, 2023.

“The Final Merit List of provisionally selected candidates and list of candidates who have not been selected in connection with recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector (UB) and Sub-Inspector (AB) in West Bengal Police - 2020 have been uploaded in the websites (.pdf format) of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in) and West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in),” reads he notification.

Steps to download SI/ LSI final result 2020

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment to the Post of Sub-Inspector / Lady Sub-Inspector of Police in West Bengal Police - 2020”

Click on the final answer key link Key in your login details and submit Download the result and take a printout for future reference



Direct link download SI/ LSI 2020 final result.

Final merit list of provisionally selected candidates.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 1,088 vacancies of which 753 are of SI and 150 are of Lady SI in Unarmed Branch and 185 are of SI in Armed Branch.

