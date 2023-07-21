The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Group-4, Asstt. Grade -3 Stenotypist, Stenographer & Other Post Combined Recruitment Test 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till July 24, 2023, by paying the fee of Rs 50 per suggestion. The MPESB Group 4 exam 2023 was held on July 15, 2023.

The MPESB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3047 vacancies, including 1982 Assistant Grade-3, 649 Stenotypist, and others.

Here’s MPPEB Group 4 vacancy 2023 notification.

Steps to download MPESB Group 4 answer key 2023

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the answer key link for Group 4 exam 2023 Key in your login details and submit Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference Raise objection, if any

Direct link to download the answer key.

Selection Process

MPPEB will conduct a written exam and candidates will be shortlisted for document verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.