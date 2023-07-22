Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the admit card for the post of Stenographer/ Instructor-Stenographer. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in.

The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 30, 2023, in a single phase.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 232 posts, of which 7 vacancies are for the post of Instructor Stenographer and 225 for Stenographer posts.

Steps to download Stenographer admit card 2023

Visit the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on Stenographer/ Instructor-Stenographer admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

