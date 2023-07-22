BSSC Stenographer admit card 2023 released; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in.
Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the admit card for the post of Stenographer/ Instructor-Stenographer. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in.
The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 30, 2023, in a single phase.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 232 posts, of which 7 vacancies are for the post of Instructor Stenographer and 225 for Stenographer posts.
Direct link to the instructions for candidates.
Steps to download Stenographer admit card 2023
- Visit the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on Stenographer/ Instructor-Stenographer admit card link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download Steno admit card 2023.
