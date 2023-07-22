Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for the post of Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the Main written exam for ATO is scheduled to be conducted from July 26 to August 1 in a single shift — 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The exam will consist of 200 marks. A negative marking of 0.5 is applicable for each wrong answer.

The OSSC CTS recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1225 vacancies, of which 1008 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) in various departments and 217 for Assistant Training Officer (ATO).

Steps to download CTS Main 2022 admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on CTS Main 2022 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CTS Main 2022 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.