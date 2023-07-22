The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the admit card for the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Diploma Entrance Test (ADDET) 2023 and Pre Veterinary and Fishery Entrance Test (PVFT) 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The exams are scheduled to be conducted on July 25 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and 3.00 PM and 5.00 PM.

The PVFT is a state-level entrance exam held for admission to B.F.Sc. (Bachelor of Fisheries Science) and B.V.Sc and A.H. (Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry) courses offered in different colleges. The ADDET will be held for admissions in Diploma courses in Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology offered in different colleges located in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Steps to download ADDET, PVFT 2023 admit card

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in Click on ADDET/ PVFT admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download ADDET admit card 2023.

Direct link to download PVFT admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.