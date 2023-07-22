The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result of the Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner and Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer posts in EPFO. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The recruitment test was conducted on July 2, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 577 posts.

All the shortlisted candidates are required to fill and submit the detailed application form (DAF), failing which his/her candidature shall be rejected. The link for DAF will be available on online recruitment application (ORA) website (www.upsconline.nic.in). The date of launch of detailed application form (DAF) and the last date of submission of DAF will be informed in due course. Candidates are advised to visit Commission’s website regularly for updates.

Steps to download EPFO result 2023

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on EPFO 2023 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download APFC in EPFO result.

Direct link to download EO/AO in EPFO result.

