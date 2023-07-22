Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the final answer key for the post of Assistant Registrar 2022. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website mppsc.nic.in.

The exam was conducted on June 25, 2023. The MPPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 13 vacancies.

Steps to download Asst Registrar 2022 posts

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on Assistant Registrar 2022 final answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Assistant Registrar final answer key 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.