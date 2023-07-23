Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has released the Advanced Exam City intimation slip for the recruitment exam to the post of Stenographer (Group C). Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their exam city intimation slips on the website epfindia.gov.in.

The EPFO recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2859 posts, of which, 185 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer (Group C) and 2674 for the Social Security Assistant post. The EPFO Stenographer exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 1.

The official notification reads, “in case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation slip for Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO)-2023, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at epfore@nta.ac.in”

Here’s the official EPFO notification 2023.

Steps to download EPFO City Intimation Slips

Visit the website recruitment.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link ‘Recruitment Examinations of Employees’ Provident Fund Organization’ Now click on ‘Exam City Intimation for Stenographer (Group-C)’ Key in your application details and submit City intimation slip will appear on screen Check and download, take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download EPFO Steno city intimation slips 2023.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website link here.