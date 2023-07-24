Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has commenced the counselling registration process for TS EAMCET 2023 Phase 2 today, July 24. Eligible candidates can register and book their counselling slots on the official website tseamcet.nic.in upto July 25. Provisional allotment list is expected by July 31.

The TS EAMCET 2023 exam was conducted from May 7 to 11, 2023. Results were announced on May 25. The examination is conducted for admissions to various UG professional courses offered on Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc. provided in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2023-2024. The TS EAMCET Counselling Phase 1 results was released on July 17.

According to the notification, the deadline for filling basic information, paying processing fee and, slot booking, selecting helpline centre and choosing date and time for certificate verification is July 25. Certificate verification can be done by July 26. Candidates can exercise their options after document verification from July 24 to July 27 and they can freeze their options on July 27. The provisional allotment list will be released on or before July 31.

Here’s the TS EAMCET Counselling Schedule 2023.

Application Fee

General category candidates have to fill an application fee of Rs 1200 while the fee for SC/ST/EWS/PwD and other reserved category candidates is Rs 600.

Candidates can find more information on documents required, relaxations/reservations, seat allotment etc in the official notification below:

TS EAMCET 2023 counselling notification 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.