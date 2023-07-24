Bank Note Press, Dewas (BNP) has commenced the online application process for the post of Junior Technician and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bnpdewas.spmcil.com till August 21 (upto 11.59 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 111 vacancies in various departments of the Bank Note Press. The recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted tentatively around September or October 2023.

Vacancy Details

Supervisor (Printing) : 8 vacancies

Supervisor (Control) : 3 vacancies

Supervisor (Information Technology) : 1 vacancy

Junior Office Assistant : 4 vacancies

Junior Technician (Printing) : 27 vacancies

Junior Technician (Control) : 45 vacancies

Junior Technician (Various) : 15 vacancies

Junior Technician (Mechanical / Air Conditioning) : 3 vacancies

Junior Technician (Electrical/ Information Technology) : 4 vacancies

Junior Technician (Civic/ Environment) : 1 vacancy

Candidates are advised to check the post-wise eligibility, exam syllabus, reservations/relaxations, selection process and more information in the information brochure below:

Here’s the BNP Dewas, recruitment notification 2023.

Fee

The registration fee is Rs 600 for General / OBC/ EWS category. For candidates belonging to SC / ST /Ex-SM / PWD category the intimation fee is Rs 200.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website link here.