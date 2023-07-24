The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the exam date for the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment Examination 2022. As per the notification, the Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 13 from 12.00 noon to 2.30 PM at different venues in Kolkata and Darjeeling centres.

Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website wbpsc.gov.in from August 3, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 25 vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on WB Audit and Accounts Service 2022 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment Examination will be held in two successive stages, viz., (i) Preliminary Examination (Objective Multiple Choice Question) and (ii) Main Examination (Conventional Type) followed by Personality Test. Candidates selected on the results of the Preliminary Examination will be allowed admission to the Main Examination and those selected on the basis of results of the Main Examination will be called to appear at the Personality Test.

