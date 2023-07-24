Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will announce the results of the HSE or Plus Two Supplementary exams today, July 24. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official website dge.tn.gov.in.

After Supplementary results are announced, students can apply for photocopy of answer sheets for Rs 275 per paper. For totalling of marks, they have to pay Rs 205 per subject, except for Biology for which the fee is Rs 305, reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification by TN DGE.

Steps to download TN Supplementary exam results 2023

Visit the official website dge.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on the result link (once live) for HSE (Plus 2) Supplementary exam results 2023 Login using your roll number and date of birth TN HSE (Class 12) supplementary exam results will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

