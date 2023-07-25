Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Officers in Scale II and Scale III today, July 25. Eligible candidates must complete their applications on the website bankofmaharashtra.in at the earliest.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 400 vacancies in Bank of Maharashtra out of which 100 vacancies are for the post of Officer Scale III and 300 vacancies are for Officer Scale II.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Minimum 25 years and maximum 35 years for Scale II employees and 25-38 years for Scale III employees, as on March 31, 2023. Upper age relaxation applicable to reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks in the aggregate of all semesters from a University/ Institute recognized by the Government of India or its Regulatory Bodies. Passing of JAIIB and CAIIB is desirable. OR Professional qualification like CA/CMA/CFA from a recognized University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt of India/ approved by Govt Regulatory Bodies.

Experience: Post qualification work experience of 3 years as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank. Experience in credit-related areas / Branch Head / Incharge is preferable.

Here’s the official notification by BOM.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the UR/EWS/OBC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,118 while for SC/ST candidates, the registration fee is Rs 118.

Steps to apply for BOM vacancies 2023

Visit the official website bankofmaharashtra.in On the homepage, click on the tab ‘Careers’ Now click on ‘Recruitment Process’ and go to ‘Current Openings’ Click on the application link for Officers in Scale II and III Project 2023-24 Register on the ibps portal, fill the form and pay the fees Download the completed form and take a printout

Direct link to apply to BOM Officer posts 2023

Selection procedure

The candidates shall be required to appear for an online examination to be conducted through a recruitment agency. The successful candidates shall be called for an interview in the proportion of 1:4 based on their ranking. The combined final score of candidates shall be arrived at on the basis of scores obtained by the candidates in the Online Examination and Interview and accordingly a merit list shall be prepared for the selection of candidates.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website link here.