Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will soon close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official websites rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and sso.rajasthan.gov.in till July 25.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1913 vacancies of Assistant Professor across Colleges in Rajasthan.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) category are required to pay the fee of Rs 600. Applicants from SC/ST/BC/EBC (noncreamy layer)/EWS/ PwD category will have to pay the fee of Rs 400.

Steps to apply for RPSC Assistant Professor posts

Visit the official website sso.rajasthan.gov.in Register on the SSO portal and login

Click on the application link for RPSC Assistant Professor College Education Fill the form, upload documents, pay the fee, and submit

Download the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for Assistant Professor posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.