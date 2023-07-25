The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slips for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2023. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their intimation slips on its official website aiapget.nta.ac.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 31 for a duration of 2 hours.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading or discrepancy in the details contained in the advance intimation slip, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011- 40759000 or write to NTA at aiapget@nta.ac.in,” reads the official notification.

Steps to download AIAPGET city slips 2023

Visit the official website aiapget.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the download link for AIAPGET city intimation slips 2023 Login using your application number and security key AIAPGET 2023 exam city intimation slip will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

About AIAPGET 2023

AIAPGET 2023 is a single entrance examination namely ‘All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test 2023’ for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH Courses for the academic session 2023-24 which will include the following: All India and State quota seats for admission to MD/ MS Courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha & Homoeopathy system of medicine for all AYUSH Colleges, Institutions & Universities/ Deemed Universities across the country.

