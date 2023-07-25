Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview letter for the post of Auditor Competitive Examination. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted from August 1 to 12, 2023. The interview will be held in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM. A total of 946 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round.

The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 373 Auditor vacancies. The selection of the candidates for Auditor posts will be done on the basis of the preliminary exam, main exam, and interview round.

Steps to download the Auditor interview letter 2023

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on Auditor interview letter 2023 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the interview letter

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Auditor interview letter 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.