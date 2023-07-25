The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the document verification schedule for the post of Post Graduate Teacher in Chemistry along with the list of candidates who have qualified the exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results and the DMV schedule at the official website opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC PGT exam was conducted on July 3, in Cuttack. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 58 PGT vacancies, of which, 12 are for the subject Physics, 12 for Chemistry, 12 for Mathematics, 12 for Biology, and 10 for Computer Science. The vacancies are to be filled at 10 Kalinga Model Residential Schools.

The Document Verification process is scheduled to be conducted from August 17 to 19 in two shifts — 8.30 AM to 10.30 AM and 12.30 PM to 2.30 PM.

“The candidates are required to come with hard-copies of online application forms (indicating their Roll Nos. at the top right corner and instructed to mask the Mobile No/alternative Mobile No. and Email ID through blackening), three passport size photographs, self-attested copies of all relevant certificates, documents, Aadhaar Card etc with original of the same as per Para-10 of the aforesaid Advertisement and duly filled in Attestation Form and Bio Data Form (to be download from the website of the Commission) and submit the same in person on the day of verification,” reads the official notification.

The notice also states that the candidature of the roll numbers mentioned in the notification is purely provisional and subject to change.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.