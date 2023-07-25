Directorate of Sports and Youth Services, Maharashtra has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Sports Officer, Sports Guide, Stenographer and Constable on their website. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sports.maharashtra.gov.in till August 10.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 111 vacancies in various departments of the Directorate of Sports and Youth Services under Government of Maharashtra.

Vacancy Details

Sports Officer - Group B (Non-Gazetted) : 59 posts

Sports Guide - Group B (Non-Gazetted) : 50 posts

Low Grade Stenographer - Group B (Non-Gazetted) : 1 post

Constable - Group D : 1 post

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and others available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification by DSYS 2023.

Steps to apply for the vacancy

Visit the official website sports.maharashtra.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Recruitments’ tab Now visit the IBPS application link and complete step 1 registration Login and fill out the application form Upload the documents, pay the fees and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the vacancies in DSYS.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.