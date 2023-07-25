The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the revised exam date of the Civil Judge recruitment exam 2023. As per the official notification, the exam will now be conducted on September 3 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode in three districts of Chhattisgarh: Bilaspur, Durg Bhilai and Raipur (Chhattisgarh). There will be no negative marking in the examination.

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website psc.cg.gov.in 10 days before the examination.

The CGPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 49 vacancies for Civil Judges.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Civil Judge admit card 2023

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on Civil Judge admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection procedure

The selection process will consist of a Preliminary examination (screening test), a main examination and document verification/interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.