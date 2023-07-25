Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the admit card for recruitment to the various non-gazetted categories of posts in Ground Water Department (Advt. No. 18/2022). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted on July 31, 2023, from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM, respectively. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on July 21, 2023, which was postponed due to incessant rains.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 25 vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Download Hall Ticket for GWD Non-Gazetted (18/2022)” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.