The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result and final answer key for the UGC NET June 2023. Eligible candidates can download the results from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Score Card, he/she can mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in For more updates or latest news keep visiting the Official website of NTA https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in E-certificates and JRF Award Letter will be issued by NTA to the qualified candidates shortly,” reads the notification.

The UGC NET June 2023 was conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 83 subjects in 02 Phases panning over 9 days in 18 shifts.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download CSIR UGC NET result 2023

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “UGC NET June 2023 Result”

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to UGC NET result 2023.

Direct link to UGC NET 2023 answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.