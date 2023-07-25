Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the notification for the Assistant (Main) Competitive Examination 2022. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in from July 27 onwards. The last date to apply for the exam is August 16, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 44 vacancies.

Candidates can check the age limit, educational qualification, exam syllabus, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 200 is applicable to SC/ST/Female candidates/PwD category candidates.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the interview letter for the post of Auditor. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted from August 1 to 12, 2023. The interview will be held in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM. A total of 946 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round.

Steps to download the Auditor interview letter 2023

Click on Auditor interview letter 2023 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the interview letter

Take a printout for future reference

