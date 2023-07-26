The Patna High Court has released the result of the Preliminary Test for the Assistant Recruitment Examination, 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in.

As per the notification, a total of 7394 candidates have been declared qualified for appearing at the Written Test for selection/ appointment to the post of Assistant. The Written Test is tentatively scheduled to be held on August 13, 2023, at various examination centres situated in Patna only.

“The admit card for appearing at the written test will be made available in due course, which may be downloaded from the official website of the High Court i.e. www.patnahighcourt.gov.in. The admit cards would not be sent to the candidates separately through any other mode. The candidates are advised to keep visiting the Court’s official website regularly for further details/updates,” reads the notification.

The Preliminary exam was conducted on April 30, 2023.

Steps to download

Visit the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in Go to Recruitments—Result of Preliminary Test held on 30.04.2023 for Assistant Recruitment Examination, 2023 The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Assistant result 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 550 Assistant posts. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Test (Multiple Choice Question Based Objective Type), Written Test (Descriptive Type), Computer Proficiency Test, and Interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.