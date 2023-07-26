Border Security Force (BSF) has released the admit card for various direct recruitment examinations 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bsf.gov.in.

The Phase 1 written examination (Computer Based Test) is scheduled to be conducted on August 6 in three shifts — 8.30 AM to 10.30 AM, 12.30 PM to 2.30 PM, and 4.30 PM to 6.00 PM.

Here’s the official notification.

Mock Test Link for practice purpose only has also been made live on 25.07.2023 to familiarize the candidate(s) with the process of Computer Based Test. Candidate(s) can understand various process of Computer Based Test with this mock test, reads the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 281 vacancies, of which 16 are SI, 135 Head Constable, and 130 Constable for different Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ Combatised posts of Water Wing.

Steps to download Group B, C admit card 2023

Visit the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Downloaded Admit card of BSF Multi Post Exam scheduled on 6th Aug 2023”

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Process

The selection shall be held in two phases under (a) First Phase- Written Examination; (b) Second Phase- Documentation, Physical Measurement, Physical Efficiency Test, Trade Test and Medical Examination.

The written examination (Paper-II) for the applicable posts of said recruitment(s) will be conducted descriptive/subjective type on subsequent date which will be communicated to all concerned later on.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.