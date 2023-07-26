The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the post of Office Assistants (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ibps.in.

The Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 5 to 19 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The result will be declared on September 2023. The Main exam will be conducted in September and the result will be announced in October.

This year, a total of 8611 vacancies have been notified under IBPS RRB. This includes 5538 Office Assistant, 2485 Officer Scale I, 515 Officer Scale II and 73 Officer Scale III posts.

Steps to download Office Asst admit card 2023

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on CRP RRB XII Office Assistant (Multipurpose) admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Office Assistant admit card 2023.

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of IBPS RRB Preliminary Examination (objective), Main Examination (objective) and Interview. On completion of the interview process / main examination, depending on the vacancies to be filled in as per the business needs of the RRBs and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the RRBs.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.