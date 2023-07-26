Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the tentative date sheet for the December 2023 Term End Examination (TEE). As per the notification, the exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on December 1. The exam will be held in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The online application portal for the submission of the examination form for the December 2023 Term End Examination will be opened in due course. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website ignou.ac.in.

Steps to download IGNOU Dec 2023 TEE date sheet

Visit the official website ignou.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Tentative Datesheet for Term End Examination December, 2023” The date sheet will appear on the screen Check and download the date sheet Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to IGNOU Dec 2023 TEE tentative date sheet.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.