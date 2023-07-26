Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card of the skill test for the post of Driver. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

In case any candidate finds any difficulty in downloading the e-admit card, he may contact the Board office only through e-mail dsssb-secy@nic.in upto July 27 (01.00 PM). No request will be entertained by any other source of correspondence in this regard.

The Second Tier PET/ Skill Test is scheduled to be conducted from August 1 to 11, 2023. The driving skill test will be held at Society for Driver Training Institute (SDTI), Burari, Delhi-110084.

Candidates should bring their e-admit card, original photo ID proof, valid original HMV driving license issued by competent authority. The HMV driving license should be issued on or before 20.02.2015 and should be valid on the day of his skill test, reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download admit card for Driving skill test

Visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card for Skill Test of Post Code 39/20, DRIVER” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download admit card for Driving skill test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.