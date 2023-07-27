The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application correction window for the National Common Entrance Test 2023 or NCET 2023 today, July 27. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms at ncet.samarth.ac.in till 11.50 PM.

The NCET 2023 will be conducted in 178 cities and in 13 mediums across India in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for the Academic Session 2023-24. The date is yet to release. The admit card will be made available to download 3 days before the exam.

“Since it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship to them, the candidates are advised to do the correction very carefully, as no further opportunity for correction will be given to the candidates. The candidates should also regularly visit the NTA website www.nta.ac.in and https://ncet.samarth.ac.in/ for the latest updates,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to make changes to NCET 2023 form

Visit the official website ncet.samarth.ac.in On the homepage, login to the portal Make changes to the application form Save the changes and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

About NCET 2023

The NCET is a national-level examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), on behalf of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). Qualifying in NCET is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission to 4 Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in selected Central/State Universities/Institutions including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges for the Academic Session 2023-24.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.