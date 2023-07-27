Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final merit list for the Child Development Project Officer Competitive Examination 2023. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download their results from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The interview for the qualified candidates was conducted from July 4 to 7 in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM. A total of 153 candidates appeared for the interview round. A total of 55 candidates have been shortlisted based on the interview round for the vacancies.

Here’s the official BPSC CDPO Merit list.

The recruitment drive aimed to fill a total of 55 vacancies of Child Development Project Officer in the state Social Welfare Department of Bihar. Candidates have been selected on the basis of the preliminary exam, followed by the main exam and personality test/interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.