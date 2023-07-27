Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the hall tickets for the MP High School Teacher Selection Test (MP HSTET) 2023 today, July 27. Registered candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The MP HSTET 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on August 2, 2023 — from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. A total of 8720 vacancies have been notified.

Steps to download MP HSTET admit cards 2023

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the notification link for High School Teacher Selection Test - 2023 Key in your application details, select your paper and submit MPESB Hight School Teacher Selection Test admit card 2023 will appear on screen Check the details and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download MP HSTST admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.