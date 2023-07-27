The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2023 (UPJEE 2023). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

UPJEE (P) 2023 online entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted from August 2 to 7, 2023. UPJEE is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission to government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

Here’s the notification for downloading the admit card.

Steps to download UPJEE 2023 admit card

Visit the official website jeecup.nic.in On the homepage, click on UPJEE 2023 admit card link

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download UPJEE 2023 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.