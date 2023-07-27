Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the result of the Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The Preliminary exam was conducted on July 9, 2023. The HPPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 17 posts of Civil Judge in the Department of Home, HP. The pay band is Level J-1 (Rs 77,840–1,36,520).

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Main examination. The Judicial Service Competitive (Main) Exam 2023 will be held from August 19 to 24 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

“The candidates are also informed that marks, cut off marks of HPJS Examination-2023 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website, only after the entire process of the Examination is over, i.e. after the declaration of final result,” reads the notification.

Steps to download Judiciary Exam Prelims 2023 result

Visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “What’s new” Now click on the link “Result of Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination - 2023” The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Judiciary Exam Prelims 2023 result.

Selection Process

The selection process will include a CBT preliminary test, main exam and personality test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.