Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) ESI Scheme, Assam under Labour Welfare Department. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in till August 25, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 11 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Minimum qualification should be MBBS having Registration under Assam Medical Council, 1960.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 197.20, whereas Rs 297.20 is applicable to candidates from General category. The applicants from BPL category will have to pay the fee of Rs 47.20.

Steps to apply for IMO vacancies 2023

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the “Online Recruitment Portal” Now click “Apply Here” under Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) posts

Register and apply for the vacancies Fill in the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for IMO posts 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.