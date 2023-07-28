Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Enforcement Constable today, July 28. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website upsssc.gov.in. The last date for payment of fees is August 8.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 477 vacancies for Enforcement Constables.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 25 years as on July 1, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must have passed the Intermediate Examination (Class 12) of the Board of Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh or any equivalent examination recognized by the Government.

Application Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs. 25 for application. Examination fee to be paid only by shortlisted candidates.

Candidates can get detailed information on the selection process, additional eligibility requirements, application process and more in the official notification link below:

Here’s the official notification for UPSSSC recruitment 2023.

Steps to apply for Enforcement Constable posts

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Candidates Registration” Click on the apply link for 04-Exam/2023 Register, login, and fill out the application form Pay the fee, check the details, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted for the recruitment based on a Written Test, PET/PST scores, document verification and a medical test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.