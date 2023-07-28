The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) will soon release the result of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) July 2023 for the academic year 2023-24. Once declared, candidates will be able to download their results from the official website www.atmaaims.com.

“Results will be declared on 28th July 2023 evening,” reads the notification. The online exam was conducted on July 23 from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The ATMA Test is being conducted for selection to MBA, PGDM, PGDBA, MCA and other postgraduate management courses and the scores are accepted by about 200 high-ranking institutions across India.

Steps to download ATMA July 2023 result

Visit ATMA website atmaaims.com Click on ATMA 2023 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.