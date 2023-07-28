The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination 2023 or AIAPGET 2023. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website aiapget.nta.ac.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 31 for a duration of 2 hours in computer based mode.

“Candidates can download their Admit Card from the said website using their Application Form Number and Date of Birth. Candidates are also advised to read the instructions contained therein carefully,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download AIAPGET admit card 2023

Visit the official website aiapget.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “AIAPGET 2023 admit card” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AIAPGET 2023 admit card.

About AIAPGET 2023

AIAPGET 2023 is a single entrance examination namely ‘All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test 2023’ for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH Courses for the academic session 2023-24 which will include the following: All India and State quota seats for admission to MD/ MS Courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha & Homoeopathy system of medicine for all AYUSH Colleges, Institutions & Universities/ Deemed Universities across the country.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.