The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Fireman and Mineral Guard Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their answer keys from the official website apssb.nic.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, till August 14 upto 3.00 PM. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 19 posts of Fireman and 3 posts of Mineral Guard.

“This is for information to all the candidates who had appeared for the written examination of Fireman & Mineral Guard Examination 2023, that they can view answer keys and their individual mark-sheet & OMR sheet by logging on to the website www.apssb.nic.in using their respective login credentials w.e.f. 28.07.2023 (11:00 AM) till 14.08.2023 (3:00 PM),” reads the notification.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on Fireman and Mineral Guard Examination 2023 answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

