The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will soon close the online application window for the Co-operative Supervisor and Environment Supervisor (Group C) Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.uk.gov.in till July 31, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 posts, of which 2 vacancies are for the post of Co-operative Supervisor and 53 vacancies are for the post of Environment Supervisor.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for Group C posts



Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Click on the application link against Direct Recruitment (Group C) Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Group C posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.