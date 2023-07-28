The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has released the notification for the recruitment of Administrative Officer (Generalist and Specialists) (Scale I) posts. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts at www.newindia.co.in from August 1 onwards. The last date to apply for the posts is August 21, 2023.

The Phase I online examination (Objective) is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on September 9 and the Phase II Online Examination (Objective + Descriptive) will be held on October 8, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 450 Administrative Officer posts.

Vacancy Details

Risk Engineers: 36

Automobile Engineers: 96

Legal: 70

Accounts: 30

Health: 75

IT: 23

Generalists: 120

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ ST / PwBD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100, whereas rs 850 is applicable to other category candidates.

For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.