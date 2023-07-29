Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has deferred the Preliminary exam (OMR Mode) for the post of Amin under Housing and Urban Development Department, Govt. of Odisha due to unavoidable circumstances. As per the official notification, the exam will now be conducted on August 20, 2023. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on August 6, 2023.

The OSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60 Amin posts.

Steps to download the exam schedule

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Amin 2022 Prelims exam schedule The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Computer Skill Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.