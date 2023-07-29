The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the interview round. The schedule of the interview of candidates, who have qualified for the Personality Test and who will submit their DAF, will be uploaded on the Commission’s website in due course of time.

“All these candidates are required to fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF) online, which will be made available on the Commission’s Website i.e. http://www.upsconline.nic.in in due course. The candidates who have been declared successful have to first get themselves registered on the relevant page of the Commission’s website before filling up the online DAF and submit the same online along with uploading the scanned copies of relevant certificates/documents in support of their eligibility, claim for reservation etc.,” reads the notification.

The exam was conducted on July 16, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up more than 1200 medical officers posts in different government departments.

Steps to download CMS result 2023

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on CMSE 2023 result link

The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CMSE 2023 result.

Selection Scheme

The UPSC CMS 2023 exam will consist of two phases: i) Written exam (500 marks) in two Papers, each Paper carrying a maximum of 250 marks. Each Paper will be two hours in duration. ii) Personality Test (100 Marks) of the candidates who qualify on the results of the written examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.