The High Court of Delhi will close the online application deadline for the Delhi Higher Judicial Service Examination 2023 today, July 29. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in.

The DHJS Preliminary Examination (Objective type) will be held on August 20 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 16 posts under the Delhi Higher Judicial Service Exam 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Must have attained the age of 35 years and have not attained the age of 45 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Must have been continuously practising as an Advocate for not less than seven years as on the last date of receipt of applications i.e., July 29, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The fees in the sum of Rs 2000 for General Category candidates and Rs 500 for reserved category (SC/ST/PwD) candidates should be paid through Debit Card//Credit Card/Internet Banking/UPI.

Steps to apply for DHJS Exam 2023

Visit the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in On the homepage, click on Public Notices—Job Openings Click on “Apply Online for Delhi Higher Judicial Service Examination-2023”

Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout of the form

Direct link to apply for DHJS exam 2023.

Selection Procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of Preliminary Examination (Objective type with 25% negative marking), Mains Examination (Written) and Viva-Voce.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.