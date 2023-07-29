Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the Preliminary exam result for the post of Sub-Inspector Prohibition in Prohibition, Excise and Registration Dept. and Sub Divisional Fire Station Officer in Bihar Fire Services. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Main exam. The admit card for the Main exam will be released on August 16, 2023.

The exam was conducted on July 16 for a total of 66398 candidates.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 64 posts, of which 11 vacancies are for the post of Sub Inspector, Prohibition in Prohibition, Excise and Registration Department and 53 vacancies for Sub-Divisional Fire Station Officer in Bihar Fire Services, Home department (Police).

Steps to download BPSSC SI/SDFSO result 2023

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in Go to the Prohibition Department tab Click on the result link for SI/SDFSO posts The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result.

Selection process

Candidates who qualify the Preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the Main exams based on Merit and the final shortlisted candidates will be called for the Physical tests.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.