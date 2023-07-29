Rajasthan High Court has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Stenographer. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website hcraj.nic.in from August 1 onwards. The last date to apply for the post is August 30 upto 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 277 posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2024. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Must have passed the Senior Secondary Examination in Arts or Science or Commerce of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or an Examination equivalent thereto recognised by the Government or any Higher examination and must possess a good working knowledge of Hindi as written in Devnagri script and of Rajasthani Dialects. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the general category/ EBC (creamy layer)/ OBC (creamy layer)/ other state’s candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 700, whereas Rs 550 is applicable to EBC (non-creamy layer)/ OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS category candidates. Applicants from SC/ST/PwD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 450.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.