The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will conclude the online application process for teaching positions in various Institutions under the university tomorrow, July 31. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bhu.ac.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 307 teaching posts out of which 85 vacancies are for the post of Professors, 133 vacancies are for the post of Associate professors, and 89 vacancies are for the post of Assistant professors.

Candidates can check the post-wise eligibility, application process, relaxation/reservations, pay scale, selection process and more on the official notification by the BHU Recruitment cell for each institute using the link below:

Here’s the Institute vise vacancy notification by BHU.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to general category/ EWS and OBC categories are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 1000 whereas SC/ ST/ PwBD/ women and transgender candidates are exempt from payment of application fees.

Steps to apply for BHU recruitment 2023

Visit the official website bhu.ac.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Recruitments’ tab Now click on Rolling Advt. No. 01-13/2023-2024 (Teaching posts) for different Institutes/Faculties Click on the application link, register and login Now select post, fill the form, upload documents and pay the fee Download the submitted form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for BHU teaching posts 2023.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website link here.