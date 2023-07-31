Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the withdrawal of notification No. 25/2022 for recruitment to the posts of Computer Draughtsman Grade-II in AP Survey and Land Records Sub-ordinate Service. The notification can be viewed on the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

APPSC had notified 8 vacancies for Forest Range Officer in A.P. Forest Service (under Notification 21/2022) and 8 vacancies for Computer Draughtsman (Grade-II) in A.P. Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service (under Notification 25/2022).

According to the official notification, the vacancies have been withdrawn due to administrative reasons. The commission will refund the application fees for the candidates who applied for the vacancies between November 10 to 30, 2022.

Here’s the official APPSC withdrawal notification.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Group-I Services Exam 2022. As per the notification, the interview is scheduled to be conducted from August 2 to 11 (8.00 AM and 12.00 noon) on all working days.

Steps to download Group 1 interview schedule 2023

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Interview schedule for the post of Group -I Services Notification No: 28/2022”

The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Group 1 service interview schedule 2023.

The APPSC Group 1 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 92 vacancies.

